UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULS. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

