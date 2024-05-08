scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.18% and a negative net margin of 403.22%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 million. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

