ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ScanSource Company Profile

Featured Articles

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

