ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
ScanSource Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ScanSource Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.