Simmons Bank Has $619,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after buying an additional 794,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 533,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 82.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 431,542 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 64.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 304,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,632. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

