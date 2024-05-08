Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

