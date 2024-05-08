Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $711.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $800.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $802.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

