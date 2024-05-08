Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Down 15.4%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 48,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,326,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.66.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

