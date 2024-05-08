Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 220 shares.The stock last traded at $445.15 and had previously closed at $424.75.
Watsco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.52 and a 200-day moving average of $400.61.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
Watsco Increases Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.