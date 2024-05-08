Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 220 shares.The stock last traded at $445.15 and had previously closed at $424.75.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.52 and a 200-day moving average of $400.61.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.