Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

