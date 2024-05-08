Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of WMB opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
