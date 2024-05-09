Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. 2,331,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,830,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

