Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5,315,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,795 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

XMHQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,586. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

