Bogart Wealth LLC Has $43.82 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $43,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

