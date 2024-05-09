Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 3.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $69,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 173,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

