Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.48

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 396747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

