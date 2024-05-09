Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 85.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 276,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Splunk by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 611,501 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 157,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock remained flat at $156.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.51.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

