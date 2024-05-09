Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $512.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,949. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $382.70 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.