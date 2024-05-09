Raymond James Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.95. 744,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

