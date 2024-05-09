Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,351. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

