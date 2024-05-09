The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Willard T. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:THG opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

