Townsend & Associates Inc Has $23.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. 905,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

