Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

