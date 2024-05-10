Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
