B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.29.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

