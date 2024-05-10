B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
B2Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
B2Gold Price Performance
B2Gold stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
