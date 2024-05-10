Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 690 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

