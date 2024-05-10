Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Issued By Wedbush

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

