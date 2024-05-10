Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $388,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 121.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,895,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

