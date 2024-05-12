ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on June 3rd

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.54.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.