Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 536.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 37,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,528. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,259 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 146,922 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

