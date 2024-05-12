Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,206 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $581,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

