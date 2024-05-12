Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Reduced by Analyst

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBPH
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of LBPH stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 72,811 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longboard Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.