VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,750.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock worth $45,973,850. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

