Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.45.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
