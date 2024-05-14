Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.45.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$71.00 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market cap of C$36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.83.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

