Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.0 %
TSE:DND traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,669. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$21.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70. The company has a market cap of C$930.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current year.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
