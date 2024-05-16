Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Dye & Durham Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:DND traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,669. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$21.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70. The company has a market cap of C$930.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 37.99%. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DND shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dye & Durham

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.