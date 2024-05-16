Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Perimeter Solutions worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 63.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 53.9% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.97. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRM

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.