Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

