Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 42,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.