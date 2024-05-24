Brokerages Set Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) PT at $12.20

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLYB. Wedbush cut their price objective on Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

