Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $22.01

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.01.
PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Paysafe Price Performance
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
