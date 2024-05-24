Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $25.17

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
