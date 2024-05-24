Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $670.00 at UBS Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $625.00 to $670.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $666.59.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $662.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.96 and a 200 day moving average of $619.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.