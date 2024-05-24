Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $18.57 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

