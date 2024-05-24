TD Cowen Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $224.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

