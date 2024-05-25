Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 941% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

