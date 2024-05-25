Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. 234,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 971,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Meiwu Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

