2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 49,600 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$119,040.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 26,900 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,886.82.

On Wednesday, March 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 73,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$163,118.55.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,920.00.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.44. The company had a trading volume of 123,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,651. The company has a market cap of C$176.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

