Altrius Global Dividend ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1281 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 837. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

Get Altrius Global Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altrius Global Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. LM Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Altrius Global Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.