Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.5 %

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 121.54 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.26 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.02 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £372.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,110.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,544.04). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

