Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 12th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of CZBT remained flat at $26.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $31.38.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.