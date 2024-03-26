Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (CZBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 12th

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

Shares of CZBT remained flat at $26.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

