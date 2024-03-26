Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

PSF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 17,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,122. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.