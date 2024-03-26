Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £40,622.80 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($62.61), for a total value of £40,622.80 ($51,336.79).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 4 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,593 ($58.04) per share, for a total transaction of £183.72 ($232.17).

CRDA stock traded down GBX 87.47 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,852.54 ($61.32). 194,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,779.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,708.72. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,018 ($50.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,132 ($90.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,991.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 62 ($0.78) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s payout ratio is 8,934.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.71) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

